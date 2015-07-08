Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAMPBELL, MALIK JAVONN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-02 02:33:00
Court Case 5902017245434
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAVIS, TIJAH DAESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-02 10:30:00
Court Case 5902018245090
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name VANDIVER, JAHIEM TAVARES
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/12/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-02 14:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, FORMEKA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-02 01:54:00
Court Case 5902019200191
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name REYES, REINA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/12/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-02 11:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name BRIGHTFUL, LATORIA ANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1978
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-02 13:40:00
Court Case 5902018233361
Charge Description DELIVER COCAINE
Bond Amount 8000.00