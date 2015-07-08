Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Casey Thomas
Arrest Date 01/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M),
Description Mcclain, Casey Thomas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 16:56.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Holdren, Tate Donald
Arrest Date 01/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F),
Description Holdren, Tate Donald (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), at 8799 Potter Rd/beulah Church Rd, Matthews, NC, on 1/2/2019 16:57.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Foster, Bonnie Rhay
Arrest Date 01/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Foster, Bonnie Rhay (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 16:58.
Arresting Officer Redmond, K B

Name Cornwell, Lilly Grace
Arrest Date 01/02/2019
Court Case 201900075
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Felony Possession Of Sch Vi (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Cornwell, Lilly Grace (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Felony Possession Of Sch Vi (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2667 Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 1/2/2019 17:02.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Sowell, Chris James
Arrest Date 01/02/2019
Court Case 201900046
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Sowell, Chris James (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 2707 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 17:50.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Wilson, Trevor Douglas
Arrest Date 01/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), Shoe (M),
Description Wilson, Trevor Douglas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (m), Shoe (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 18:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B