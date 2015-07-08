Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Casey Thomas
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Casey Thomas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 16:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Holdren, Tate Donald
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F),
|Description
|Holdren, Tate Donald (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), at 8799 Potter Rd/beulah Church Rd, Matthews, NC, on 1/2/2019 16:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Foster, Bonnie Rhay
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Foster, Bonnie Rhay (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Redmond, K B
|Name
|Cornwell, Lilly Grace
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2019
|Court Case
|201900075
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Felony Possession Of Sch Vi (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cornwell, Lilly Grace (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Felony Possession Of Sch Vi (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2667 Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 1/2/2019 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Sowell, Chris James
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2019
|Court Case
|201900046
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Sowell, Chris James (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 2707 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Wilson, Trevor Douglas
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), Shoe (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Trevor Douglas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (m), Shoe (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2019 18:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B