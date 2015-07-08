Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GENTRY, STEVEN MAURICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/26/1973
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-03 00:47:00
Court Case 5902019200346
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name KYLER, JNTRE DOMIANO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-03 09:20:00
Court Case 1202018055541
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CRUZ, GERALDO LUNA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/1/1993
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-03 13:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, TERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-03 14:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FULWILEY, DASHAUNA SHEKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/18/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-03 16:03:00
Court Case 5902019200419
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JAMES, THOMAS VERNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-03 01:28:00
Court Case 5902018233036
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount