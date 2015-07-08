Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1Break And Ent, Larc After Break) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Break And Ent, Larc Aft Break) (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Christopher Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1break And Ent, Larc After Break) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(break And Ent, Larc Aft Break) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2019 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Creed, Alysia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2019
|Court Case
|201900103
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1605 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2019 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Halloran, Coral Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misd Probation Violation (Out Of County), M (M),
|Description
|Halloran, Coral Lynn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Misd Probation Violation (out Of County), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2019 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Reckless Driving,Fail To Report A (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Hunting Without A License, No Big (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (reckless Driving,fail To Report A (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(hunting Without A License, No Big (M), at 113 W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 1/3/2019 17:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Taylor, Stephen Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Stephen Scott (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Toll, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2019 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Blount, Octavius Damian
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2019
|Court Case
|201900078
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Blount, Octavius Damian (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1800 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2019 18:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C