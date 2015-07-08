Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Christopher Kent
Arrest Date 01/04/2019
Court Case 201900089
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Mcclain, Christopher Kent (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 399 S Sutherland Av, Monroe, SC, on 1/4/2019 02:57.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Garris, Lakisha
Arrest Date 01/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Child Support Compliance (M),
Description Garris, Lakisha (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Child Support Compliance (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2019 13:56.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Burton, Jacob Trent
Arrest Date 01/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Burton, Jacob Trent (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 759 S M L King Jr Blvd/skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2019 20:28.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Mcclain, Christopher Kent
Arrest Date 01/04/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Mcclain, Christopher Kent (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Sutherland/74, Monroe, on 1/4/2019 03:30.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Yoder, Sarah Lindsey
Arrest Date 01/04/2019
Court Case 201900117
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Yoder, Sarah Lindsey (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6031 Potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/4/2019 14:01.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
Arrest Date 01/04/2019
Court Case 201900125
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2019 21:29.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R