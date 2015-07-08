Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Name
|Garris, Lakisha
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Support Compliance (M),
|Description
|Garris, Lakisha (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Child Support Compliance (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2019 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Burton, Jacob Trent
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Burton, Jacob Trent (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 759 S M L King Jr Blvd/skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2019 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Mcclain, Christopher Kent
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Christopher Kent (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Sutherland/74, Monroe, on 1/4/2019 03:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Yoder, Sarah Lindsey
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2019
|Court Case
|201900117
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Yoder, Sarah Lindsey (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6031 Potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/4/2019 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2019
|Court Case
|201900125
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Maurice Cornelius (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2019 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R