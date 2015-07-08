Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEWIS, SAQUAINE KISHEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-05 00:23:00
Court Case 5902019200669
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PORTER, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1958
Height 5.5
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-05 08:15:00
Court Case 5902018245191
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name THORNE, TURMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-05 00:45:00
Court Case 5902019200670
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FOGLE, KENNETH WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-05 09:30:00
Court Case 5902016221989
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CLYBURN, CHAVIOUS DEMONTRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/31/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-05 03:37:00
Court Case 5902017231079
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, JEFF COLENTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-05 10:00:00
Court Case 5902019200688
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount