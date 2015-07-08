Below are the Union County arrests for 01-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2019
|Court Case
|201900121
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 404 Victoria Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2019 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Warren, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2019
|Court Case
|201810953
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
|Description
|Warren, Christopher James (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at 2885 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/5/2019 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Blackwell, Patrick Tyler
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( M-Larceny) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Receive Stolen Goods) (M),
|Description
|Blackwell, Patrick Tyler (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( M-larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (receive Stolen Goods) (M), at 2323 Orton St, Charlotte, NC, on 1/5/2019 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Crowder, Larry Darnell J
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2019
|Court Case
|201900125
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Failure To Reduce Speed, Dwlr) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Registration, Expired Tag) (M), 2) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Larry Darnell J (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(failure To Reduce Speed, Dwlr) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(expired Registration, Expired Tag) (M), 2) Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 100 Winchester Av/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2019 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Crump, Jesse Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (No Liability Insurance) (M),
|Description
|Crump, Jesse Nathaniel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (no Liability Insurance) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2019 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Ackerman, Sincere Jamal
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Ackerman, Sincere Jamal (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2019 17:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L