Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAILEY-MILES, RANDOLPH LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-06 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902014223429
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, SYLVESTER DEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-06 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019200805
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MORROW, SHAWN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1971
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-06 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019200768
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BELK, DONALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1981
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|305
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-06 03:02:00
|Court Case
|5902019200811
|Charge Description
|DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THAMES, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-06 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902019200770
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOJICA-ROSA, EDGARDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-06 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019200813
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00