Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tarlton, Jody Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5010 Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/6/2019 18:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Laney, Phillip Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2019
|Court Case
|201900156
|Charge
|1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Laney, Phillip Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 8973 Taxahaw Rd, Kershaw, SC, on 1/6/2019 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Andujar, Tyler Brandon
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2019
|Court Case
|201900156
|Charge
|1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Andujar, Tyler Brandon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8007 Ivey Hollw Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 1/6/2019 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Floyd, Monty John
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2019
|Court Case
|201900156
|Charge
|1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Floyd, Monty John (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 419 Long Branch Church Rd, Jefferson, SC, on 1/6/2019 20:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Mcdonald, Timothy Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Timothy Ray (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 Amersham Ln, Waxhaw, SC, on 1/6/2019 20:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R K
|Name
|Myers, Calvin
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Ficticious Info To Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Myers, Calvin (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Ficticious Info To Officer, M (M), at 2135 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2019 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A