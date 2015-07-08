Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CRAVEN, ERIC MCMILLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1970
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-07 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019200908
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TERRY, DARYL LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-07 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018233125
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KEATON, CHOLE VALENCIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/15/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-07 12:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018221337
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JACOBS, RYAN CONNER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/14/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-07 17:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HILL, REAGON D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/7/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-07 08:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLOYD, BRANDON JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/21/1986
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-07 11:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018244069
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|6000.00