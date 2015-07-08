Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Broome, Meagan Elizabeth
Arrest Date 01/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Show Cause) – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Broome, Meagan Elizabeth (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (show Cause) – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 12:55.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name Anthony, Matthew Daniel
Arrest Date 01/07/2019
Court Case 201806841
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Anthony, Matthew Daniel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 16:45.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Anthony, Matthew Daniel
Arrest Date 01/07/2019
Court Case 201806885
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Anthony, Matthew Daniel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 18:07.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Anthony, Matthew Daniel
Arrest Date 01/07/2019
Court Case 201807162
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Anthony, Matthew Daniel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 18:59.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Taylor, Stephen Scott
Arrest Date 01/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Taylor, Stephen Scott (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 12:55.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Moore, Clint Trenholm
Arrest Date 01/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Moore, Clint Trenholm (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 13470 E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 1/7/2019 16:49.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D