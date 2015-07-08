Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Broome, Meagan Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Show Cause) – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Broome, Meagan Elizabeth (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (show Cause) – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Anthony, Matthew Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2019
|Court Case
|201806841
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Anthony, Matthew Daniel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Anthony, Matthew Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2019
|Court Case
|201806885
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Anthony, Matthew Daniel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 18:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Anthony, Matthew Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2019
|Court Case
|201807162
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Anthony, Matthew Daniel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 18:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Taylor, Stephen Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Common Law Robbery (F),
|Description
|Taylor, Stephen Scott (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2019 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Moore, Clint Trenholm
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Moore, Clint Trenholm (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 13470 E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 1/7/2019 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D