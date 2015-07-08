Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RHODES, SHARESA LYNEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-08 10:35:00
|Court Case
|5902014237006
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLOUD, MATEO MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-08 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019201032
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COLEMAN, SALLY ANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/11/1965
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-08 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019200981
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|STEPHENS, BRIANNA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/30/1996
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-08 12:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCLENDON, TERRIS L
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/15/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-08 14:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL EARL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1962
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-08 00:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018229947
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00