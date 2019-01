Description

Maynor, Alice Renee (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 4599 Old Charlotte Hwy/brick Yard Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/8/2019 21:34.