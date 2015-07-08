Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAYE, MARQUISE TERRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-09 00:35:00
Court Case 5902018244938
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DEREK DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/26/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-09 00:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name BITTLE, HINYSE CLIDARIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-01-09 00:21:00
Court Case 5902019201097
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

