Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAYE, MARQUISE TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/25/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-09 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018244938
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DEREK DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/26/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-09 00:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BITTLE, HINYSE CLIDARIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-09 00:21:00
|Court Case
|5902019201097
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
