Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dixon, Andrea M
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2019
|Court Case
|201809280
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony(Remove/Dest/Deact/Compo, F (F),
|Description
|Dixon, Andrea M (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony(remove/dest/deact/compo, F (F), at 12109 Provincetowne Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 1/9/2019 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Williams, Savion Leroy
|Arrest Date
|01-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Savion Leroy (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5698 W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/9/2019 12:04:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Blount, Octavius Damian
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Blount, Octavius Damian (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2019 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Guyton, Kenneth L
|Arrest Date
|01-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Guyton, Kenneth L (B /M/50) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3099 Old Monroe Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/9/2019 3:36:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Williams, Arthur Jerome
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2019
|Court Case
|201900252
|Charge
|Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F),
|Description
|Williams, Arthur Jerome (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), at 2023 Hasty St, Monore, SC, on 1/9/2019 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Haugh, Steven Gregg
|Arrest Date
|01-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Haugh, Steven Gregg (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Unionville Indian Trl Rd/brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, on 1/9/2019 9:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G