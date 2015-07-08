Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dixon, Andrea M
Arrest Date 01/09/2019
Court Case 201809280
Charge Larceny-Felony(Remove/Dest/Deact/Compo, F (F),
Description Dixon, Andrea M (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony(remove/dest/deact/compo, F (F), at 12109 Provincetowne Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 1/9/2019 11:16.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Williams, Savion Leroy
Arrest Date 01-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Williams, Savion Leroy (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5698 W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/9/2019 12:04:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Blount, Octavius Damian
Arrest Date 01/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Blount, Octavius Damian (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2019 12:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Guyton, Kenneth L
Arrest Date 01-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Guyton, Kenneth L (B /M/50) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3099 Old Monroe Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/9/2019 3:36:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Williams, Arthur Jerome
Arrest Date 01/09/2019
Court Case 201900252
Charge Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F),
Description Williams, Arthur Jerome (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), at 2023 Hasty St, Monore, SC, on 1/9/2019 13:52.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Haugh, Steven Gregg
Arrest Date 01-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Haugh, Steven Gregg (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Unionville Indian Trl Rd/brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, on 1/9/2019 9:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G