Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2019.

Name Thompson, Tyree Javon
Arrest Date 01/10/2019
Court Case 201900273
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Thompson, Tyree Javon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 700 Sanlee Dr/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 02:14.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Thompson, Tyree Javon
Arrest Date 01-10-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Thompson, Tyree Javon (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag (201900273), at 1699 Goldmine Rd/sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 1:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Guerra-ortega, Julio Cesar
Arrest Date 01/10/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Dwlr) (M),
Description Guerra-ortega, Julio Cesar (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (dwlr) (M), at 3615 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 02:29.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Guerra, Julio Cesar
Arrest Date 01-10-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Guerra, Julio Cesar (H /M/50) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/edgewood Dr, Wingate, on 1/10/2019 2:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Massey, Marcus Demar
Arrest Date 01/10/2019
Court Case 201900049
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Massey, Marcus Demar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 07:54.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Belfiore, Michael
Arrest Date 01-10-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Belfiore, Michael (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 7000 Hwy 74 E, Marshville, NC, on 1/10/2019 7:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F