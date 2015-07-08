Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Tyree Javon
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2019
|Court Case
|201900273
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Tyree Javon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 700 Sanlee Dr/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 02:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Thompson, Tyree Javon
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thompson, Tyree Javon (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag (201900273), at 1699 Goldmine Rd/sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 1:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Guerra-ortega, Julio Cesar
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Guerra-ortega, Julio Cesar (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (dwlr) (M), at 3615 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 02:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Guerra, Julio Cesar
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Guerra, Julio Cesar (H /M/50) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/edgewood Dr, Wingate, on 1/10/2019 2:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Massey, Marcus Demar
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2019
|Court Case
|201900049
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Massey, Marcus Demar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2019 07:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Belfiore, Michael
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Belfiore, Michael (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 7000 Hwy 74 E, Marshville, NC, on 1/10/2019 7:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F