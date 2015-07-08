Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bays, Sarah Janette
Arrest Date 01/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Quick Dip (M),
Description Bays, Sarah Janette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2019 11:17.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Purnell, Dennis James
Arrest Date 01-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Purnell, Dennis James (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, on 1/11/2019 10:55:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Helms, Timothy Wayne
Arrest Date 01/11/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment(Fin Card Theft,Fin Card Fraud) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Fin Card Fraud) (M),
Description Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(fin Card Theft,fin Card Fraud) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment(fin Card Fraud) (M), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2019 12:37.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Purnell, Dennis James
Arrest Date 01-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Purnell, Dennis James (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, on 1/11/2019 11:06:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Driggers, John Michael
Arrest Date 01/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Prob Viol Out Of County) (M),
Description Driggers, John Michael (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Prob Viol Out Of County) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2019 12:50.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Zamora, Theresa Ray
Arrest Date 01-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (201900317), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 1/11/2019 3:17:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A