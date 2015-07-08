Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bays, Sarah Janette
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip (M),
|Description
|Bays, Sarah Janette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2019 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Purnell, Dennis James
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Purnell, Dennis James (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, on 1/11/2019 10:55:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Helms, Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment(Fin Card Theft,Fin Card Fraud) (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Fin Card Fraud) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Timothy Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(fin Card Theft,fin Card Fraud) (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment(fin Card Fraud) (M), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2019 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Purnell, Dennis James
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Purnell, Dennis James (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Idlewild Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, on 1/11/2019 11:06:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Driggers, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Prob Viol Out Of County) (M),
|Description
|Driggers, John Michael (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Prob Viol Out Of County) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2019 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Zamora, Theresa Ray
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (201900317), at 7907 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 1/11/2019 3:17:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A