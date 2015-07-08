Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Neely, Taylor Keith
Arrest Date 01/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Neely, Taylor Keith (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Walker, Malik Andrea
Arrest Date 01/12/2019
Court Case 201900035
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Walker, Malik Andrea (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5455 Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 1/12/2019 20:09.
Arresting Officer Lovingood, M

Name Olivia, Rafael
Arrest Date 01/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Olivia, Rafael (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2019 21:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Braunius, Thomas William
Arrest Date 01/12/2019
Court Case 201900044
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 1000 Sharon Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2019 21:12.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Giardina, Robert Edward
Arrest Date 01/12/2019
Court Case 201809877
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 3) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Giardina, Robert Edward (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 3) Financial Card Theft (F), at 1126 Deep Hollow Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2019 21:15.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Walker, Malik Andrea
Arrest Date 01/12/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Walker, Malik Andrea (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2019 22:37.
Arresting Officer Lovingood, M