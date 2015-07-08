Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Neely, Taylor Keith
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Neely, Taylor Keith (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Walker, Malik Andrea
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2019
|Court Case
|201900035
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Walker, Malik Andrea (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5455 Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 1/12/2019 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Lovingood, M
|Name
|Olivia, Rafael
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Olivia, Rafael (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2019 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Braunius, Thomas William
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2019
|Court Case
|201900044
|Charge
|Common Law Robbery (F),
|Description
|Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 1000 Sharon Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2019 21:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Giardina, Robert Edward
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2019
|Court Case
|201809877
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 3) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Giardina, Robert Edward (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 3) Financial Card Theft (F), at 1126 Deep Hollow Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2019 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
