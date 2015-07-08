Below are the Union County arrests for 01-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Benson, Breanna Lasha
Arrest Date 01-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Benson, Breanna Lasha (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2120 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 3:45:29 PM.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Grejdieru, Adrian I
Arrest Date 01-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Grejdieru, Adrian I (O /M/21) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201900381), at Faith Ch Rd/creft Cir, Indian Trail, on 1/13/2019 9:18:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Braunius, Thomas William
Arrest Date 01/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 00:14.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Rorie, Desmond Austell
Arrest Date 01/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 05:30.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Rorie, Desmond Austell
Arrest Date 01/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 4012 Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 05:32.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Clyburn, Tracy Michelle
Arrest Date 01/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Clyburn, Tracy Michelle (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 932 Faulkner Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/13/2019 07:40.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A