Below are the Union County arrests for 01-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Benson, Breanna Lasha
|Arrest Date
|01-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Benson, Breanna Lasha (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2120 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 3:45:29 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Grejdieru, Adrian I
|Arrest Date
|01-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Grejdieru, Adrian I (O /M/21) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201900381), at Faith Ch Rd/creft Cir, Indian Trail, on 1/13/2019 9:18:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Braunius, Thomas William
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Rorie, Desmond Austell
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2019 05:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Clyburn, Tracy Michelle
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Tracy Michelle (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 932 Faulkner Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/13/2019 07:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A