Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garris, Lakisha
Arrest Date 01/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Garris, Lakisha (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2019 12:01.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Blount, Angie Dale
Arrest Date 01-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Blount, Angie Dale (B /F/50) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/whitmore Rd., Wingate, on 1/14/2019 1:01:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Crowe, Christopher Scott
Arrest Date 01/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Crowe, Christopher Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2019 12:50.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name White, Orentia James
Arrest Date 01-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description White, Orentia James (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at White Store Rd/archie Ln, Monroe, on 1/14/2019 2:34:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Lilly, Joshua Ray
Arrest Date 01/14/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lilly, Joshua Ray (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2019 12:50.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Tabor, Christopher Aaron
Arrest Date 01-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Tabor, Christopher Aaron (W /M/28) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 1071 Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:12, 1/14/2019 and 00:13, 1/14/2019. Reported: 00:13, 1/14/2019.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M