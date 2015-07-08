Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garris, Lakisha
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Garris, Lakisha (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2019 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Blount, Angie Dale
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blount, Angie Dale (B /F/50) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/whitmore Rd., Wingate, on 1/14/2019 1:01:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Crowe, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Crowe, Christopher Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2019 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|White, Orentia James
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|White, Orentia James (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at White Store Rd/archie Ln, Monroe, on 1/14/2019 2:34:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Lilly, Joshua Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lilly, Joshua Ray (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2019 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Tabor, Christopher Aaron
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tabor, Christopher Aaron (W /M/28) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 1071 Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:12, 1/14/2019 and 00:13, 1/14/2019. Reported: 00:13, 1/14/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M