Below are the Union County arrests for 01-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alexander, Brent Randall
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2019
|Court Case
|201811163
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Alexander, Brent Randall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 130 Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/15/2019 16:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Metzger, Rachel M
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Metzger, Rachel M (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6340 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC, on 1/15/2019 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K T
|Name
|Morris, Madison Mckenzie
|Arrest Date
|01/15/2019
|Court Case
|201900455
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Ccw (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Morris, Madison Mckenzie (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Ccw (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1299 N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/15/2019 21:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Taylor, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|01-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taylor, James Robert (W /M/40) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 13719 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, on 1/15/2019 8:48:10 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, M T
|Name
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle
|Arrest Date
|01-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Waxhaw Hwy/new Town Rd, Monroe, on 1/15/2019 10:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Metwally, Omneya Mohamed Hanafi
|Arrest Date
|01-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Metwally, Omneya Mohamed Hanafi (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Brakelight/stop Light Equip Violation, at 5116 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 1/15/2019 1:00:21 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J