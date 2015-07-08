Below are the Union County arrests for 01-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2019
|Court Case
|201900391
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1642 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 12:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Lowe, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|01-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lowe, David Allen (W /M/35) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1711 Pageland Hwy/e Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 4:48:52 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Harman, Thomas J
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2019
|Court Case
|201900393
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Harman, Thomas J (W /M/76) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 150 S Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Whitley, Tosha Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Whitley, Tosha Lynn (W /F/42) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/hanover Drive, Monroe, on 1/17/2019 9:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Clark, Frankie Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/17/2019
|Court Case
|201900393
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 150 S Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Jones, Lawrence Darnel
|Arrest Date
|01-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jones, Lawrence Darnel (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Franklin St/hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 11:06:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M