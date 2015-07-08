Below are the Union County arrests for 01-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette
Arrest Date 01/17/2019
Court Case 201900391
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1642 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 12:53.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Lowe, David Allen
Arrest Date 01-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lowe, David Allen (W /M/35) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1711 Pageland Hwy/e Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 4:48:52 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Harman, Thomas J
Arrest Date 01/17/2019
Court Case 201900393
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Harman, Thomas J (W /M/76) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 150 S Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 13:50.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Whitley, Tosha Lynn
Arrest Date 01-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Whitley, Tosha Lynn (W /F/42) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/hanover Drive, Monroe, on 1/17/2019 9:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Clark, Frankie Lee
Arrest Date 01/17/2019
Court Case 201900393
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 150 S Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 13:50.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Jones, Lawrence Darnel
Arrest Date 01-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jones, Lawrence Darnel (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Franklin St/hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 1/17/2019 11:06:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M