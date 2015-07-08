Below are the Union County arrests for 01-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Musgrave, David Nathaniel
Arrest Date 01/18/2019
Court Case 201900061
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Musgrave, David Nathaniel (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 253 W Price St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2019 04:36.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Other Weapon
Arrest Date 01-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Other Weapon (C), at [Address], on 03:19, 1/18/2019. Reported: 03:19, 1/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Salmond, Samara Autumn
Arrest Date 01/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Salmond, Samara Autumn (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2019 08:30.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 01-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 08:20, 1/18/2019 and 08:45, 1/18/2019. Reported: 08:45, 1/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Brandon, Mark P
Arrest Date 01/18/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Indecent Exposure(Criminal Summons) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear (Animal Cruelty) (M),
Description Brandon, Mark P (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Exposure(criminal Summons) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear (animal Cruelty) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2019 09:40.
Arresting Officer Smith, P M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 01-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 09:25, 1/18/2019 and 09:31, 1/18/2019. Reported: 09:31, 1/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C