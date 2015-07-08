Below are the Union County arrests for 01-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Musgrave, David Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2019
|Court Case
|201900061
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Musgrave, David Nathaniel (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 253 W Price St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/18/2019 04:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Other Weapon
|Arrest Date
|01-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Other Weapon (C), at [Address], on 03:19, 1/18/2019. Reported: 03:19, 1/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Salmond, Samara Autumn
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Salmond, Samara Autumn (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2019 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|01-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 08:20, 1/18/2019 and 08:45, 1/18/2019. Reported: 08:45, 1/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Brandon, Mark P
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Indecent Exposure(Criminal Summons) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear (Animal Cruelty) (M),
|Description
|Brandon, Mark P (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Exposure(criminal Summons) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear (animal Cruelty) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2019 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|01-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 09:25, 1/18/2019 and 09:31, 1/18/2019. Reported: 09:31, 1/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C