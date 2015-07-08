Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclendon, Arthur Maurice
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2019
|Court Case
|201900457
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Arthur Maurice (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1203 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 23:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mcfadden, Kalip Marquis
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcfadden, Kalip Marquis (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (201900564), at Mill Grove Rd/crismark, Indian Trail, on 1/19/2019 12:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Clyburn, Joe Neal
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Clyburn, Joe Neal (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/dove St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 12:16:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Clyburn, Joe Neal
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Clyburn, Joe Neal (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/dove St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 12:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Mccurdy, Tammy Dee
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mccurdy, Tammy Dee (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at 13099 E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/19/2019 2:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Flores, Jorge Josue
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2019
|Court Case
|201900436
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding/ Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Flores, Jorge Josue (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding/ Dwlr) (M), at 3499 N Rocky River Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R