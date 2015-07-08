Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclendon, Arthur Maurice
Arrest Date 01/19/2019
Court Case 201900457
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcclendon, Arthur Maurice (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1203 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 23:07.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Mcfadden, Kalip Marquis
Arrest Date 01-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcfadden, Kalip Marquis (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Drive After Consuming < 21 (201900564), at Mill Grove Rd/crismark, Indian Trail, on 1/19/2019 12:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Clyburn, Joe Neal
Arrest Date 01-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Clyburn, Joe Neal (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/dove St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 12:16:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Clyburn, Joe Neal
Arrest Date 01-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Clyburn, Joe Neal (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/dove St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 12:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Mccurdy, Tammy Dee
Arrest Date 01-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccurdy, Tammy Dee (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at 13099 E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/19/2019 2:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Flores, Jorge Josue
Arrest Date 01/19/2019
Court Case 201900436
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding/ Dwlr) (M),
Description Flores, Jorge Josue (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding/ Dwlr) (M), at 3499 N Rocky River Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2019 00:19.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R