Below are the Union County arrests for 01-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Montgomery, Orlando Trimel
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2019
|Court Case
|201900475
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Montgomery, Orlando Trimel (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1701 Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Mangum, David Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2019
|Court Case
|201900519
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mangum, David Wayne (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3615 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 18:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Helms, Joshua Garrett
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Foster, Jabbarri Montrez
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2019
|Court Case
|201900019
|Charge
|1) Rape-2Nd Degree (F) And 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/Purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M),
|Description
|Foster, Jabbarri Montrez (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape-2nd Degree (F) and 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M), at 138 Pearl Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/20/2019 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Jones, Cedric Shaquille
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2019
|Court Case
|201900019
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Jones, Cedric Shaquille (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 138 Pearl Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/20/2019 23:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Heath, Eric Raquan
|Arrest Date
|01-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Heath, Eric Raquan (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2498 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 2:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E