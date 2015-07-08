Below are the Union County arrests for 01-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Montgomery, Orlando Trimel
Arrest Date 01/20/2019
Court Case 201900475
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Montgomery, Orlando Trimel (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1701 Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 16:41.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Mangum, David Wayne
Arrest Date 01/20/2019
Court Case 201900519
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mangum, David Wayne (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3615 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 18:10.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Helms, Joshua Garrett
Arrest Date 01/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 18:19.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Foster, Jabbarri Montrez
Arrest Date 01/20/2019
Court Case 201900019
Charge 1) Rape-2Nd Degree (F) And 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/Purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M),
Description Foster, Jabbarri Montrez (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape-2nd Degree (F) and 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M), at 138 Pearl Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/20/2019 23:05.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Jones, Cedric Shaquille
Arrest Date 01/20/2019
Court Case 201900019
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Jones, Cedric Shaquille (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 138 Pearl Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/20/2019 23:19.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Heath, Eric Raquan
Arrest Date 01-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Heath, Eric Raquan (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2498 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2019 2:29:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E