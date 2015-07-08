Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Russell, Kristine Marie
Arrest Date 01-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Russell, Kristine Marie (W /F/42) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 3099 Old Monroe Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/23/2019 12:31:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Setzer, Matthew Stephen
Arrest Date 01/23/2019
Court Case 201900642
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Setzer, Matthew Stephen (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2618 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2019 02:32.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name London, Jack Andrew
Arrest Date 01-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description London, Jack Andrew (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3099 Old Monroe Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/23/2019 12:45:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Cawthon, Brandon James
Arrest Date 01/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M),
Description Cawthon, Brandon James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2019 07:32.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Neal, Kimberly Nicole
Arrest Date 01-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 601/macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, on 1/23/2019 8:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Phifer, Clint Warren
Arrest Date 01/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Phifer, Clint Warren (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2019 07:37.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K