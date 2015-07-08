Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Russell, Kristine Marie
|Arrest Date
|01-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Russell, Kristine Marie (W /F/42) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 3099 Old Monroe Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/23/2019 12:31:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Setzer, Matthew Stephen
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2019
|Court Case
|201900642
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Setzer, Matthew Stephen (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2618 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2019 02:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|London, Jack Andrew
|Arrest Date
|01-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|London, Jack Andrew (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3099 Old Monroe Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/23/2019 12:45:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Cawthon, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M),
|Description
|Cawthon, Brandon James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2019 07:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 601/macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, on 1/23/2019 8:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Phifer, Clint Warren
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Phifer, Clint Warren (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2019 07:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K