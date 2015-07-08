Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Conde, Jason Lee
Arrest Date 01/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Conde, Jason Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2019 12:13.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Broadway, Michael Louis
Arrest Date 01-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Broadway, Michael Louis (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Medlin Rd/hargette Rd, Monroe, on 1/25/2019 5:38:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Carpenter, Gregory Joe
Arrest Date 01/25/2019
Court Case 201900576
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Carpenter, Gregory Joe (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2019 13:04.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Broadway, Michael Louis
Arrest Date 01-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Broadway, Michael Louis (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Medlin Rd/hargette Rd, Monroe, on 1/25/2019 5:44:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Kisiah, Angela Beth
Arrest Date 01/25/2019
Court Case 201900576
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Kisiah, Angela Beth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2019 13:10.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Wendys VICTIM of Fraud-telecom
Arrest Date 01-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Wendys VICTIM of Fraud-telecom (A), at 13810 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:00, 1/25/2019 and 02:05, 1/25/2019. Reported: 02:05, 1/25/2019.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C