Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2019.
|Name
|Conde, Jason Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Conde, Jason Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2019 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Broadway, Michael Louis
|Arrest Date
|01-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Broadway, Michael Louis (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Medlin Rd/hargette Rd, Monroe, on 1/25/2019 5:38:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Carpenter, Gregory Joe
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2019
|Court Case
|201900576
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Gregory Joe (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2019 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Broadway, Michael Louis
|Arrest Date
|01-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Broadway, Michael Louis (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Medlin Rd/hargette Rd, Monroe, on 1/25/2019 5:44:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Kisiah, Angela Beth
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2019
|Court Case
|201900576
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Angela Beth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2019 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Wendys VICTIM of Fraud-telecom
|Arrest Date
|01-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wendys VICTIM of Fraud-telecom (A), at 13810 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:00, 1/25/2019 and 02:05, 1/25/2019. Reported: 02:05, 1/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C