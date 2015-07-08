Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thompson, Thomas Larry
Arrest Date 01/26/2019
Court Case 201900733
Charge 1) Fugitive (F) And 2) Fugitive (F),
Description Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fugitive (F) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2019 00:25.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Music, Samir
Arrest Date 01/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Music, Samir (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Khai, Ko Lian
Arrest Date 01/26/2019
Court Case 201900737
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Purchase, Poss & Consume Malt Bev Or Wine (M),
Description Khai, Ko Lian (O /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Purchase, Poss & Consume Malt Bev Or Wine (M), at 102 S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 1/26/2019 01:35.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Hildreth, Joel Steven
Arrest Date 01/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hildreth, Joel Steven (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Roberts, Christian Coleman
Arrest Date 01/26/2019
Court Case 201900738
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Roberts, Christian Coleman (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2019 02:00.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Khai, Ko Lian
Arrest Date 01-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Khai, Ko Lian (O /M/48) Cited on Charge of Liquor – Consuming (201900737), at 107 S. Stewart St, Wingate, on 1/26/2019 1:58:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S