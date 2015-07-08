Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Thomas Larry
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2019
|Court Case
|201900733
|Charge
|1) Fugitive (F) And 2) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fugitive (F) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2019 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Music, Samir
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Music, Samir (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Khai, Ko Lian
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2019
|Court Case
|201900737
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Purchase, Poss & Consume Malt Bev Or Wine (M),
|Description
|Khai, Ko Lian (O /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Purchase, Poss & Consume Malt Bev Or Wine (M), at 102 S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 1/26/2019 01:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Hildreth, Joel Steven
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hildreth, Joel Steven (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Roberts, Christian Coleman
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2019
|Court Case
|201900738
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Christian Coleman (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2019 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Khai, Ko Lian
|Arrest Date
|01-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Khai, Ko Lian (O /M/48) Cited on Charge of Liquor – Consuming (201900737), at 107 S. Stewart St, Wingate, on 1/26/2019 1:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S