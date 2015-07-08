Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thompson, Thomas Larry
Arrest Date 01/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2019 00:30.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Hollingsworth, Monte Andrew
Arrest Date 01-27-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Hollingsworth, Monte Andrew (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 1/27/2019 1:20:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Thompson, Thomas Larry
Arrest Date 01/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Dwlr Non-Impaired Rev (M),
Description Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Dwlr Non-impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/27/2019 00:58.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Lorenzo, Antonio
Arrest Date 01-27-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lorenzo, Antonio (H /M/36) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 6799 Old Monroe Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2019 2:23:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, J B

Name Mosbach, Martin Richard
Arrest Date 01/27/2019
Court Case 201900761
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Mosbach, Martin Richard (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4299 Old Monroe Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2019 01:54.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Martinez, Shayla
Arrest Date 01-27-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Martinez, Shayla (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Organized Retail Theft (201900768), at 2100 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2019 6:35:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C