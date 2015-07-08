Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Thomas Larry
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2019 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Hollingsworth, Monte Andrew
|Arrest Date
|01-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hollingsworth, Monte Andrew (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 1/27/2019 1:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Thompson, Thomas Larry
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Dwlr Non-Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Dwlr Non-impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/27/2019 00:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Lorenzo, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|01-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lorenzo, Antonio (H /M/36) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 6799 Old Monroe Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2019 2:23:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, J B
|Name
|Mosbach, Martin Richard
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2019
|Court Case
|201900761
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Mosbach, Martin Richard (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4299 Old Monroe Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2019 01:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Martinez, Shayla
|Arrest Date
|01-27-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Martinez, Shayla (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Organized Retail Theft (201900768), at 2100 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2019 6:35:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C