Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Jaiheme Shamar
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2019
|Court Case
|201900639
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (M),
|Description
|Deese, Jaiheme Shamar (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 08:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Deese, Jaylin Tyshun
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Felony Conspiracy), F (F),
|Description
|Deese, Jaylin Tyshun (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (felony Conspiracy), F (F), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Quantina Bonea
|Arrest Date
|01-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Quantina Bonea (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1900 Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 7:24:02 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Jones, Mark Demetrius
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2019
|Court Case
|201900640
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jones, Mark Demetrius (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 09:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Roland, Travis Jamar
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2019
|Court Case
|201900648
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Roland, Travis Jamar (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Gordneer, Brittney Cherelle
|Arrest Date
|01-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gordneer, Brittney Cherelle (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, on 1/28/2019 10:17:08 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H