Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Jaiheme Shamar
Arrest Date 01/28/2019
Court Case 201900639
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (M),
Description Deese, Jaiheme Shamar (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 08:49.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Deese, Jaylin Tyshun
Arrest Date 01/28/2019
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Felony Conspiracy), F (F),
Description Deese, Jaylin Tyshun (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (felony Conspiracy), F (F), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 14:50.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Quantina Bonea
Arrest Date 01-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Quantina Bonea (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1900 Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 7:24:02 AM.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Jones, Mark Demetrius
Arrest Date 01/28/2019
Court Case 201900640
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Jones, Mark Demetrius (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 09:05.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Roland, Travis Jamar
Arrest Date 01/28/2019
Court Case 201900648
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Roland, Travis Jamar (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2019 14:51.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Gordneer, Brittney Cherelle
Arrest Date 01-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gordneer, Brittney Cherelle (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, on 1/28/2019 10:17:08 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H