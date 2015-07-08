Description

Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3524 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:20.