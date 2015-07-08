Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3524 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Ervin, Heather
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ervin, Heather (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Mercado, Adam Latif
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Mercado, Adam Latif (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Greene, Charles Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Greene, Charles Dewayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 16:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Mcgraw, James Patrick
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F),
|Description
|Mcgraw, James Patrick (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Rushing, Danny Sherrill
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Danny Sherrill (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/29/2019 16:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E