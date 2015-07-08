Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
Arrest Date 01/29/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3524 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:20.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Ervin, Heather
Arrest Date 01/29/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Ervin, Heather (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 15:19.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Mercado, Adam Latif
Arrest Date 01/29/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Mercado, Adam Latif (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:56.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Greene, Charles Dewayne
Arrest Date 01/29/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Greene, Charles Dewayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 16:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Mcgraw, James Patrick
Arrest Date 01/29/2019
Court Case
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F),
Description Mcgraw, James Patrick (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2019 01:56.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Rushing, Danny Sherrill
Arrest Date 01/29/2019
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Rushing, Danny Sherrill (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/29/2019 16:32.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E