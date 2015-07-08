Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bender, Alexander Robert
Arrest Date 01/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Bender, Alexander Robert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2019 03:39.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Palmieri, Marie J
Arrest Date 01/30/2019
Court Case 201900080
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Palmieri, Marie J (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2599 Old Monroe Rd/anne St, Stallings, NC, on 1/30/2019 19:07.
Arresting Officer Lovingood, M

Name Underwood, Joseph Hugh
Arrest Date 01-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Underwood, Joseph Hugh (W /M/21) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 6023 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 17:00, 1/29/2019 and 00:39, 1/30/2019. Reported: 00:39, 1/30/2019.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Burns, Christopher Joseph
Arrest Date 01/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Burns, Christopher Joseph (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5408 Leaford Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 1/30/2019 08:51.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Gurganus, Brandon Paul
Arrest Date 01/30/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Trespass And Rdo) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Otsc) (M),
Description Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Trespass And Rdo) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(otsc) (M), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2019 19:36.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Society VICTIM of Call For Service
Arrest Date 01-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 726 Maurice Street, Monroe, NC, between 01:18, 1/30/2019 and 01:18, 1/30/2019. Reported: 01:18, 1/30/2019.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D