Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bender, Alexander Robert
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Bender, Alexander Robert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2019 03:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Palmieri, Marie J
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2019
|Court Case
|201900080
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Palmieri, Marie J (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2599 Old Monroe Rd/anne St, Stallings, NC, on 1/30/2019 19:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Lovingood, M
|Name
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh
|Arrest Date
|01-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh (W /M/21) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 6023 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 17:00, 1/29/2019 and 00:39, 1/30/2019. Reported: 00:39, 1/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Burns, Christopher Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Burns, Christopher Joseph (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5408 Leaford Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 1/30/2019 08:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Trespass And Rdo) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Otsc) (M),
|Description
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Trespass And Rdo) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(otsc) (M), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2019 19:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Call For Service
|Arrest Date
|01-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 726 Maurice Street, Monroe, NC, between 01:18, 1/30/2019 and 01:18, 1/30/2019. Reported: 01:18, 1/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D