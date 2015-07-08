Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barrett, Clifford Lee
Arrest Date 01/31/2019
Court Case 201900719
Charge Non-Support Of Children, M (M),
Description Barrett, Clifford Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2019 06:37.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Edwards, Austin Tyler
Arrest Date 01/31/2019
Court Case 201900170
Charge 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), And 4) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
Description Edwards, Austin Tyler (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), and 4) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 5010 Centerview Drive, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/31/2019 16:01.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Adams, Crystal Jane
Arrest Date 01-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Adams, Crystal Jane (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 799 N Charlotte Av/i B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2019 12:40:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Coy, Alejandro Robert
Arrest Date 01-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Coy, Alejandro Robert (W /M/59) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 323 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, between 13:15, 1/29/2019 and 11:35, 1/31/2019. Reported: 11:35, 1/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
Arrest Date 01/31/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impared Rev), M (M),
Description Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impared Rev), M (M), at 4032 Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/31/2019 07:41.
Arresting Officer Stevens, P

Name Jury-boling, Jennifer Margaret
Arrest Date 01/31/2019
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Jury-boling, Jennifer Margaret (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2019 16:49.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P