Description

Edwards, Austin Tyler (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), and 4) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 5010 Centerview Drive, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/31/2019 16:01.