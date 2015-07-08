Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Clifford Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2019
|Court Case
|201900719
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children, M (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Clifford Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2019 06:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Edwards, Austin Tyler
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2019
|Court Case
|201900170
|Charge
|1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F), And 4) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Edwards, Austin Tyler (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), and 4) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 5010 Centerview Drive, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/31/2019 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Adams, Crystal Jane
|Arrest Date
|01-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adams, Crystal Jane (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 799 N Charlotte Av/i B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2019 12:40:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Coy, Alejandro Robert
|Arrest Date
|01-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Coy, Alejandro Robert (W /M/59) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 323 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, between 13:15, 1/29/2019 and 11:35, 1/31/2019. Reported: 11:35, 1/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impared Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impared Rev), M (M), at 4032 Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/31/2019 07:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Stevens, P
|Name
|Jury-boling, Jennifer Margaret
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Jury-boling, Jennifer Margaret (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2019 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P