Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:00, 2/1/2019 and 11:31, 2/1/2019. Reported: 12:03, 2/1/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Whitley, J P
|Name
|Patterson, Knox Mcclure
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Burglary-1St Degree (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Patterson, Knox Mcclure (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 2626 Southern Trace Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/1/2019 01:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Gomez, Hilario
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Hilario (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/09) VICTIM of Sexual Battery (C), at [Address], on 07:00, 1/31/2019. Reported: 12:08, 2/1/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Caldwell, R M
|Name
|Secrest, Adam Jehu
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900918
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Secrest, Adam Jehu (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at W 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 2/1/2019 02:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Kropp, J P