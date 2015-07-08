Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carella, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 02/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 02-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:00, 2/1/2019 and 11:31, 2/1/2019. Reported: 12:03, 2/1/2019.
Arresting Officer Whitley, J P

Name Patterson, Knox Mcclure
Arrest Date 02/01/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Burglary-1St Degree (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Patterson, Knox Mcclure (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 2626 Southern Trace Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/1/2019 01:33.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Gomez, Hilario
Arrest Date 02/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Gomez, Hilario (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 02-01-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/09) VICTIM of Sexual Battery (C), at [Address], on 07:00, 1/31/2019. Reported: 12:08, 2/1/2019.
Arresting Officer Caldwell, R M

Name Secrest, Adam Jehu
Arrest Date 02/01/2019
Court Case 201900918
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Secrest, Adam Jehu (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at W 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 2/1/2019 02:35.
Arresting Officer Kropp, J P