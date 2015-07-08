Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maxwell, Sarah Kathryn
Arrest Date 02/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Maxwell, Sarah Kathryn (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2424 Olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 00:34.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Garris, Daniel Allen
Arrest Date 02/02/2019
Court Case 201900789
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garris, Daniel Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 918 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 17:08.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Collins, Marcius O`brian
Arrest Date 02/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Collins, Marcius O`brian (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 01:39.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Brinson, Steven Ross
Arrest Date 02/02/2019
Court Case 201900972
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Brinson, Steven Ross (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 6298 Concord Hwy/clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/2/2019 19:26.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Jones, Casey Lee
Arrest Date 02/02/2019
Court Case 201900950
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jones, Casey Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6320 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/2/2019 02:12.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Bailey, Angela Gail
Arrest Date 02/02/2019
Court Case 201900794
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Bailey, Angela Gail (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1105 Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 19:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H