Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maxwell, Sarah Kathryn
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Maxwell, Sarah Kathryn (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2424 Olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Garris, Daniel Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2019
|Court Case
|201900789
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garris, Daniel Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 918 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Collins, Marcius O`brian
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Collins, Marcius O`brian (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Brinson, Steven Ross
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2019
|Court Case
|201900972
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Brinson, Steven Ross (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 6298 Concord Hwy/clontz Long Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/2/2019 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Jones, Casey Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2019
|Court Case
|201900950
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Jones, Casey Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6320 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/2/2019 02:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Bailey, Angela Gail
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2019
|Court Case
|201900794
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Angela Gail (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1105 Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2019 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H