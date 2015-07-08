Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer (C), at [Address], on 09:20, 1/30/2019. Reported: 09:28, 2/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Kisiah, Angela Beth
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Angela Beth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2128 Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2019 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (C), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12:19, 2/4/2019. Reported: 11:00, 2/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Presson, J C
|Name
|Haskell, Nathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(Out Of County), M (M),
|Description
|Haskell, Nathan Scott (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(out Of County), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Cross, SC, on 2/4/2019 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/12) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 12:00, 1/7/2019 and 08:00, 2/4/2019. Reported: 11:38, 2/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Thielen, Preston Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2019
|Court Case
|201901008
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Thielen, Preston Andrew (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 699 N Indian Trail Rd/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/4/2019 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S