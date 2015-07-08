Below are the Union County arrests for 02-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blackmon, Niko Joelle
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2019
|Court Case
|201900837
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive, M (M),
|Description
|Blackmon, Niko Joelle (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive, M (M), at 640 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2019 00:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Clay, Justin Raymond
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Clay, Justin Raymond (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1233 Old Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2019 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A N
|Name
|Ogarro, Roger Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ogarro, Roger Joseph (B /M/45) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 11035 Sycamore Club Dr, Matthews, NC, between 07:30, 2/5/2019 and 07:31, 2/5/2019. Reported: 07:31, 2/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Tyson, Sasha Renee
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), And 3) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Tyson, Sasha Renee (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), and 3) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), at 2103 Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2019 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Powell, Joseph Amos
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Powell, Joseph Amos (B /M/79) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2553 Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 2/4/2019 and 09:03, 2/5/2019. Reported: 09:03, 2/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A