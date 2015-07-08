Below are the Union County arrests for 02-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bray, Xavious Denard
Arrest Date 02-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 200/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, on 2/6/2019 12:08:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Daniels, Alexis Marie
Arrest Date 02-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Daniels, Alexis Marie (W /F/16) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3300 Ridgewood Av/john Moore Rd, Monroe, on 2/6/2019 10:50:45 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Robertson, Tarvis Lesential
Arrest Date 02-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Robertson, Tarvis Lesential (B /M/37) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2049 John Moore Rd/ridgewood Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2019 1:20:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Wright, Kristin Elaine
Arrest Date 02-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Wright, Kristin Elaine (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3509 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, on 2/6/2019 1:52:46 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Bray, Xavious Denard
Arrest Date 02/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Bray, Xavious Denard (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2699 Lancaster Hwy/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2019 00:08.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Whitley, Barbara Price
Arrest Date 02-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Whitley, Barbara Price (W /F/64) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at Indian Trail Fairview Rd/us 74, Indian Trail, on 2/6/2019 2:01:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G