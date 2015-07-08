Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maltais, Daniel Scott
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2019
|Court Case
|201900138
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Maltais, Daniel Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2019 16:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Ng, A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:55, 2/7/2019 and 10:01, 2/7/2019. Reported: 10:01, 2/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Hartsell, Joshua Ryan
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hartsell, Joshua Ryan (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2019 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Sexual Battery
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Sexual Battery (C), at [Address], between 13:10, 2/7/2019 and 13:11, 2/7/2019. Reported: 13:11, 2/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Williams, Linda
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Williams, Linda (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2115 West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2019 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 447 Kensington Park Way, Waxhaw, NC, between 10:30, 2/7/2019 and 14:22, 2/7/2019. Reported: 14:22, 2/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E