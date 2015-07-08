Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maltais, Daniel Scott
Arrest Date 02/07/2019
Court Case 201900138
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Maltais, Daniel Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2019 16:39.
Arresting Officer Ng, A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:55, 2/7/2019 and 10:01, 2/7/2019. Reported: 10:01, 2/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Hartsell, Joshua Ryan
Arrest Date 02/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hartsell, Joshua Ryan (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2019 16:50.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Sexual Battery
Arrest Date 02-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Sexual Battery (C), at [Address], between 13:10, 2/7/2019 and 13:11, 2/7/2019. Reported: 13:11, 2/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Keziah, J

Name Williams, Linda
Arrest Date 02/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Williams, Linda (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2115 West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/7/2019 17:30.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 02-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lennar Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 447 Kensington Park Way, Waxhaw, NC, between 10:30, 2/7/2019 and 14:22, 2/7/2019. Reported: 14:22, 2/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E