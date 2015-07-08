Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blakeney, Terence
Arrest Date 02/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Blakeney, Terence (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2019 20:14.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Covington, Travis Mintah
Arrest Date 02/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Covington, Travis Mintah (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2019 20:17.
Arresting Officer  

Name Lee, Anthony Ray
Arrest Date 02/08/2019
Court Case 201900944
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lee, Anthony Ray (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2019 20:59.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Crump, Anthony Roy
Arrest Date 02/08/2019
Court Case 201900946
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Crump, Anthony Roy (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/8/2019 22:46.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Edwards, Ida Jerelle
Arrest Date 02/08/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Edwards, Ida Jerelle (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 303 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2019 00:19.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Odea, Sally Kivlan Ying
Arrest Date 02-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Odea, Sally Kivlan Ying (A /F/17) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2899 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/8/2019 8:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J