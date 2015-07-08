Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blakeney, Terence
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Terence (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2019 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
|Name
|Covington, Travis Mintah
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Covington, Travis Mintah (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2019 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Lee, Anthony Ray
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2019
|Court Case
|201900944
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lee, Anthony Ray (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2019 20:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Crump, Anthony Roy
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2019
|Court Case
|201900946
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Crump, Anthony Roy (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/8/2019 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Edwards, Ida Jerelle
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Ida Jerelle (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 303 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/8/2019 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Odea, Sally Kivlan Ying
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Odea, Sally Kivlan Ying (A /F/17) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2899 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/8/2019 8:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J