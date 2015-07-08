Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Shon Adam
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2019
|Court Case
|201900955
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Shon Adam (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 1300 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2019 02:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolen, W E
|Name
|Chambers, Shon Adam
|Arrest Date
|02-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chambers, Shon Adam (B /M/42) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 25 Mph, at 1299 Stafford St/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2019 2:45:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolen, W E
|Name
|Chambers, Shon Adam
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2019
|Court Case
|201900953
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Shon Adam (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1299 Stafford St/e Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2019 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Hart, Christopher Gwen
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hart, Christopher Gwen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2019 08:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Tyson, Donald Wayne
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Violation Of Court Order, Dwi And (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(violation Of Court Order, Dwi And (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 815 Velma Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2019 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Lewis, Latisha Lashawn
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2019
|Court Case
|201901183
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lewis, Latisha Lashawn (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 524 W Phifer St, Marshville, NC, on 2/9/2019 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Kropp, J P