Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2019.

Name Kennedy, Kyle Graham
Arrest Date 02-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Kennedy, Kyle Graham (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, NC, on 2/11/2019 6:03:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Goodspeed, Gerald Ernest
Arrest Date 02-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Goodspeed, Gerald Ernest (W /M/60) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 6020 Page Mar Dr, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 2/10/2019 and 03:43, 2/11/2019. Reported: 03:43, 2/11/2019.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 02-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 04:30, 2/11/2019 and 04:56, 2/11/2019. Reported: 04:56, 2/11/2019.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Light, Rebecca Danielle
Arrest Date 02-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Light, Rebecca Danielle (W /F/27) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 415 Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:15, 2/10/2019 and 07:21, 2/11/2019. Reported: 07:21, 2/11/2019.
Arresting Officer Lambert, M R

Name Hargett, Wesley Paul
Arrest Date 02/11/2019
Court Case 201900989
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M),
Description Hargett, Wesley Paul (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), at 502 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2019 00:49.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Overton, Wallace Laub
Arrest Date 02-11-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Overton, Wallace Laub (W /M/74) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 8504 Walkup Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 09:00, 2/8/2019 and 20:45, 2/10/2019. Reported: 08:21, 2/11/2019.
Arresting Officer Mullis, D G