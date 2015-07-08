Below are the Union County arrests for 02-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kennedy, Kyle Graham
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kennedy, Kyle Graham (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, NC, on 2/11/2019 6:03:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Goodspeed, Gerald Ernest
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Goodspeed, Gerald Ernest (W /M/60) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 6020 Page Mar Dr, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 2/10/2019 and 03:43, 2/11/2019. Reported: 03:43, 2/11/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 04:30, 2/11/2019 and 04:56, 2/11/2019. Reported: 04:56, 2/11/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Light, Rebecca Danielle
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Light, Rebecca Danielle (W /F/27) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 415 Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:15, 2/10/2019 and 07:21, 2/11/2019. Reported: 07:21, 2/11/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Lambert, M R
|Name
|Hargett, Wesley Paul
|Arrest Date
|02/11/2019
|Court Case
|201900989
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M),
|Description
|Hargett, Wesley Paul (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Conceal Handgun Permit Violation (M), at 502 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/11/2019 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Overton, Wallace Laub
|Arrest Date
|02-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Overton, Wallace Laub (W /M/74) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 8504 Walkup Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 09:00, 2/8/2019 and 20:45, 2/10/2019. Reported: 08:21, 2/11/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mullis, D G