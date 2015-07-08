Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gill, Fenta
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gill, Fenta (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2019 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Perkins, Laquita Antionette
|Arrest Date
|02-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perkins, Laquita Antionette (B /F/25) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 107 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 00:51, 2/12/2019. Reported: 00:51, 2/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Caldwell, Albert Roseboro
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering A Motor Vehicle-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Albert Roseboro (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering A Motor Vehicle-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2019 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Proffitt, Debra Strickland
|Arrest Date
|02-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Proffitt, Debra Strickland (W /F/62) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 2919 Oakdale Dr, Unionville, NC, between 02:28, 2/12/2019 and 02:29, 2/12/2019. Reported: 02:29, 2/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P
|Name
|Le, Hoa Phuoc
|Arrest Date
|02/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Le, Hoa Phuoc (A /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2019 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Harris, Katherine Emma
|Arrest Date
|02-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Harris, Katherine Emma (W /F/30) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 715 Waterlemon Way, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 2/8/2019 and 05:22, 2/12/2019. Reported: 05:22, 2/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N