Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maus, Joseph Ryan
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Maus, Joseph Ryan (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2019 03:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Lewis Tree Sevice VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lewis Tree Sevice VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5399 Lancaster Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 2/13/2019 and 06:30, 2/13/2019. Reported: 07:12, 2/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Villalobos, Mina Joan
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2019
|Court Case
|201901039
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Villalobos, Mina Joan (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1299 E Sunset Dr/medlin Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/13/2019 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A
|Name
|Huff, Michael Scott
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Huff, Michael Scott (W /M/41) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1107 Glynwater Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:12, 12/18/2018 and 08:13, 12/18/2018. Reported: 08:13, 2/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Belk, Meshann Shauntelle
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Belk, Meshann Shauntelle (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 4114 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2019 09:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|02-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], between 14:00, 2/12/2019 and 08:26, 2/13/2019. Reported: 08:26, 2/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J