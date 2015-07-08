Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maus, Joseph Ryan
Arrest Date 02/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Maus, Joseph Ryan (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2019 03:24.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Lewis Tree Sevice VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
Arrest Date 02-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lewis Tree Sevice VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5399 Lancaster Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 2/13/2019 and 06:30, 2/13/2019. Reported: 07:12, 2/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Villalobos, Mina Joan
Arrest Date 02/13/2019
Court Case 201901039
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Villalobos, Mina Joan (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1299 E Sunset Dr/medlin Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/13/2019 08:15.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A

Name Huff, Michael Scott
Arrest Date 02-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Huff, Michael Scott (W /M/41) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1107 Glynwater Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:12, 12/18/2018 and 08:13, 12/18/2018. Reported: 08:13, 2/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Belk, Meshann Shauntelle
Arrest Date 02/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Belk, Meshann Shauntelle (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 4114 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2019 09:53.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 02-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at [Address], between 14:00, 2/12/2019 and 08:26, 2/13/2019. Reported: 08:26, 2/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J