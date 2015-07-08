Description

Burns, Lee Jernard (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3610 E Hwy 74/w Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/14/2019 11:28.