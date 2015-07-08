Below are the Union County arrests for 02-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burns, Lee Jernard
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2019
|Court Case
|201900043
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burns, Lee Jernard (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3610 E Hwy 74/w Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/14/2019 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Swierski, Jonathan Troy
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2019
|Court Case
|201901356
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 5) Possess Marijuana Fel (F),
|Description
|Swierski, Jonathan Troy (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 5) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), at 5311 Willow Run Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2019 20:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Vaughan, Stephen Warren
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev Poss/Disp Fict Lic) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear(Exp. Reg. Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Vaughan, Stephen Warren (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear(dwlr Not Impaired Rev Poss/disp Fict Lic) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear(exp. Reg. Speeding) (M), at 2715 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2019 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Morgan, Melinda Lammonds
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2019
|Court Case
|201901074
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Melinda Lammonds (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 5010 Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2019 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Staton, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (Level 1 Aggravated) (M),
|Description
|Staton, Antonio (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (level 1 Aggravated) (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2019 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Rodas Sorto, Ricardo
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rodas Sorto, Ricardo (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2019 22:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N