Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Littlejohn, Tamara Beatrice
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Shoplifting, Coceal Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Littlejohn, Tamara Beatrice (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(shoplifting, Coceal Goods), M (M), at 7200 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/16/2019 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Bennett, Jamie Deon
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Jamie Deon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Sapp, Robert Hilton
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2019
|Court Case
|201901413
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Sapp, Robert Hilton (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 4700 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/16/2019 21:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Frederick, Rashonda Deanna
|Arrest Date
|02-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Frederick, Rashonda Deanna (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2599 Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2019 2:18:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Thomas, Sylvester Demetrius
|Arrest Date
|02-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Sylvester Demetrius (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/raleigh St, Marshville, on 2/16/2019 2:55:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Cardella, Nelson Lewis
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2019
|Court Case
|201901101
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Cardella, Nelson Lewis (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 1424 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2019 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L