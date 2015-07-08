Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Littlejohn, Tamara Beatrice
Arrest Date 02/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Shoplifting, Coceal Goods), M (M),
Description Littlejohn, Tamara Beatrice (B /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(shoplifting, Coceal Goods), M (M), at 7200 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 2/16/2019 17:50.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Bennett, Jamie Deon
Arrest Date 02/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Bennett, Jamie Deon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Sapp, Robert Hilton
Arrest Date 02/16/2019
Court Case 201901413
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Sapp, Robert Hilton (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 4700 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/16/2019 21:23.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Frederick, Rashonda Deanna
Arrest Date 02-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Frederick, Rashonda Deanna (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2599 Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2019 2:18:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Thomas, Sylvester Demetrius
Arrest Date 02-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Sylvester Demetrius (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/raleigh St, Marshville, on 2/16/2019 2:55:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcclellan, T

Name Cardella, Nelson Lewis
Arrest Date 02/16/2019
Court Case 201901101
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Cardella, Nelson Lewis (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 1424 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2019 01:24.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L