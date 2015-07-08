Below are the Union County arrests for 02-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Fred Alan
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Fred Alan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2019 16:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Norris, Faith Marae
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2019
|Court Case
|201901124
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Norris, Faith Marae (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4258 Cole Creek Dr, Indian Land, SC, on 2/17/2019 16:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Gibson, Aubrey Timothy Wayne
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Break Or Enter Mv) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Conspiracy) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Aubrey Timothy Wayne (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(break Or Enter Mv) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Conspiracy) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), at 4206 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2019 17:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Mckay, Shonda Sharlene
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2019
|Court Case
|201901126
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Mckay, Shonda Sharlene (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 101 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2019 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Deal, Mark Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(, M (M),
|Description
|Deal, Mark Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(, M (M), at 2109 Waxhaw Indian Trail, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/17/2019 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|Ayala, Alberto
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2019
|Court Case
|201901436
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ayala, Alberto (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1822 Tower Industrial Dr, Indian Trail, SC, on 2/17/2019 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C