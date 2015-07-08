Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Laney, Diamen Isaiah
Arrest Date 02/20/2019
Court Case 201801009
Charge 1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Laney, Diamen Isaiah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2019 10:58.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 02-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/07) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 2/15/2019 and 11:08, 2/20/2019. Reported: 11:08, 2/20/2019.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Sharp, James Andrew
Arrest Date 02/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sharp, James Andrew (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4426 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2019 12:13.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Starnes, William Fate
Arrest Date 02-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Starnes, William Fate (W /M/74) VICTIM of Financial Card Theft (C), at 3209 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 09:00, 10/18/2018 and 11:26, 2/20/2019. Reported: 11:26, 2/20/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Noble, Tiffini Kathleen
Arrest Date 02/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
Description Noble, Tiffini Kathleen (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2019 15:15.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Johnston, Carol Ann
Arrest Date 02-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Johnston, Carol Ann (W /F/66) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4083 Holly Villa Cir, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/15/2019 and 11:58, 2/20/2019. Reported: 11:58, 2/20/2019.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T