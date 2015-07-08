Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Laney, Diamen Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2019
|Court Case
|201801009
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Laney, Diamen Isaiah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2019 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/07) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 2/15/2019 and 11:08, 2/20/2019. Reported: 11:08, 2/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Sharp, James Andrew
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sharp, James Andrew (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4426 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2019 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Starnes, William Fate
|Arrest Date
|02-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Starnes, William Fate (W /M/74) VICTIM of Financial Card Theft (C), at 3209 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 09:00, 10/18/2018 and 11:26, 2/20/2019. Reported: 11:26, 2/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Noble, Tiffini Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Noble, Tiffini Kathleen (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2019 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Johnston, Carol Ann
|Arrest Date
|02-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Johnston, Carol Ann (W /F/66) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4083 Holly Villa Cir, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 2/15/2019 and 11:58, 2/20/2019. Reported: 11:58, 2/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T