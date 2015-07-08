Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Linen Waters, Ladaniel Chiquan
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Linen Waters, Ladaniel Chiquan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Larceny By Employees (F), at 1106 Eastwood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 2/21/2019 23:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Pettit, S
|Name
|Phillips, Antonio Maurice
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2019
|Court Case
|201901206
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Antonio Maurice (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1800 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2019 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Perez, Michael Dias
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Perez, Michael Dias (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 15599 Idlewild Rd/stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/21/2019 23:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Helms, Jennifer
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2019
|Court Case
|201901207
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Helms, Jennifer (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Unionville, NC, on 2/21/2019 03:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Allen, Max Livingston
|Arrest Date
|02-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Max Livingston (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (201901530), at 2299 Walkup Av/alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2019 12:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Michel, Marcayla
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Michel, Marcayla (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 101 Wingate University, Wingate, NC, on 2/21/2019 08:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O