Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Linen Waters, Ladaniel Chiquan
Arrest Date 02/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Linen Waters, Ladaniel Chiquan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Larceny By Employees (F), at 1106 Eastwood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 2/21/2019 23:00.
Arresting Officer Pettit, S

Name Phillips, Antonio Maurice
Arrest Date 02/21/2019
Court Case 201901206
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Phillips, Antonio Maurice (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1800 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2019 00:53.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Perez, Michael Dias
Arrest Date 02/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Perez, Michael Dias (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 15599 Idlewild Rd/stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/21/2019 23:21.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Helms, Jennifer
Arrest Date 02/21/2019
Court Case 201901207
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Helms, Jennifer (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Unionville, NC, on 2/21/2019 03:34.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Allen, Max Livingston
Arrest Date 02-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Max Livingston (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (201901530), at 2299 Walkup Av/alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2019 12:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Michel, Marcayla
Arrest Date 02/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Michel, Marcayla (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 101 Wingate University, Wingate, NC, on 2/21/2019 08:41.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O