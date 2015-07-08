Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Semder, Krista Ann
Arrest Date 02/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd, M (M),
Description Semder, Krista Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd, M (M), at Dusty Hollow Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2019 02:00.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Turner, Britten Paige
Arrest Date 02/22/2019
Court Case 201901569
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Turner, Britten Paige (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/22/2019 15:11.
Arresting Officer Shaw, S L

Name Allen, Keoshia Amonya Kesmiria
Arrest Date 02-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Keoshia Amonya Kesmiria (B /F/18) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (201901242), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, on 2/22/2019 1:27:53 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Semder, Krista Ann
Arrest Date 02/22/2019
Court Case 201901234
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Semder, Krista Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Dusty Hollow Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2019 02:00.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Turner, Brian Allen
Arrest Date 02/22/2019
Court Case 201901569
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Turner, Brian Allen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/22/2019 15:14.
Arresting Officer Shaw, S L

Name Carter, Shavonda Renee
Arrest Date 02-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Carter, Shavonda Renee (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (201901242), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, on 2/22/2019 1:30:25 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H