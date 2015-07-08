Below are the Union County arrests for 02-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Semder, Krista Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd, M (M),
|Description
|Semder, Krista Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd, M (M), at Dusty Hollow Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2019 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Turner, Britten Paige
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2019
|Court Case
|201901569
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Turner, Britten Paige (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/22/2019 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L
|Name
|Allen, Keoshia Amonya Kesmiria
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Keoshia Amonya Kesmiria (B /F/18) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (201901242), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, on 2/22/2019 1:27:53 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Semder, Krista Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2019
|Court Case
|201901234
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Semder, Krista Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Dusty Hollow Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2019 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Turner, Brian Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/22/2019
|Court Case
|201901569
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Turner, Brian Allen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/22/2019 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L
|Name
|Carter, Shavonda Renee
|Arrest Date
|02-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carter, Shavonda Renee (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat (201901242), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, on 2/22/2019 1:30:25 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H